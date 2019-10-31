Amazon 1-day cert. refurb MacBook Pro sale from $1,780 (Up to $700 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 27% off certified refurbished MacBooks. You can grab the mid-2018 Apple 15-inch MacBook 2.2 GHz/256GB/16GB for $1,779.99 shipped. Originally $2,399, today’s deal is nearly $620 in savings and is about that much below the most comparable current generation machine. Apple sells this model for $1,999 refurbished and this is matching our previous mention on this particular configuration. Features include a 15.4-inch Retina display, 6-Core Intel Core i7 2.2 GHz processor, 256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage, 16GB of SDRAM, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Gold Box MacBook sale right here. You’ll also find the mid 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 512GB PCIe SSD at over $700 off. They might be the latest and greatest from Apple, but are still some of the best laptops out there, especially at this price.

Refurbishment Details:

This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a manufacturer or specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a 1-year Woot warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.

Swing by our Apple Guide for even more discounts. You’ll find big-time deals on Apple Watch and bands, as well as iPads and much more. Best Buy’s latest Apple event is offering the new MacBook Pro at up to $200 off. And here are all of our Black Friday 2019 Apple gear predictions.

Apple 15-inch MacBook:

15.4-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2880-by-1800 resolution at 220 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

6-Core Intel Core i7 2.2 GHz processor with up to 4.1 GHz Turbo Boost

256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 SDRAM onboard memory

Dual graphics processors – A discrete AMD Radeon Pro graphics card with 4GB dedicated GDDR5 memory and an integrated Intel HD Graphics 630 processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!