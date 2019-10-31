Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crypt of the NecroDancer, Oxford English Dictionary, more

- Oct. 31st 2019 10:00 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Crypt of the NecroDancer, thankful, Oxford English Dictionary 2018, You are Hope, True Horror, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 1Blocker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Air Lookout: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smash the Code: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Oxford English Dictionary 2018: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Voice Dictation – Speechy: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SECTOR: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: AUM – Audio Mixer: $12 (Reg. $19)

Today’s Best Game Deals: The Evil Within 2 $10, Fallout 4 GOTY $23, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Alien Shooter – Survive: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: All That Remains: Part 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW °: $1 (Reg. $4)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard