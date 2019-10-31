Today’s Best Game Deals: The Evil Within 2 $10, Fallout 4 GOTY $23, more

- Oct. 31st 2019 9:39 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Evil Within 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just in time for Halloween night, this is technically a Lightning Deal, but will be live for another 17+ hours or until it sells out. So don’t sleep on this one. Regularly up to $35 or so, this is easily one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the survival horror experience. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Morphies Law, Fallout 4 GOTY, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas, FIFA 20, and more. 

