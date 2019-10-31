Today’s Best Game Deals: The Evil Within 2 $10, Fallout 4 GOTY $23, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Evil Within 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just in time for Halloween night, this is technically a Lightning Deal, but will be live for another 17+ hours or until it sells out. So don’t sleep on this one. Regularly up to $35 or so, this is easily one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the survival horror experience. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Morphies Law, Fallout 4 GOTY, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas, FIFA 20, and more.
More game/console deals:
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 from $14.50 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Morphies Law $5 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Nioh 2 Pre-orders now live at $60 | Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $30 (Reg. $60+) | Best Buy
- Plus Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
- FIFA 20 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- Nintendo eShop deals from $2: Guacamelee!, more | eShop
- Buy 2 games at Amazon and get 1 FREE | Amazon
- Incl. Outer Worlds, COD, Mario Maker 2, more
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code DS9 at checkout
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Severed $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Control $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Price appears in cart
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Owlboy Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $15+) | Amazon
- Alien: Isolation Collection $16 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox $27 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection $8 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Little Nightmares Complete $7.50 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- The Witcher 3 GOTY $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- matched on PS4 via PSN
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
