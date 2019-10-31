Each year, Black Friday has started a little bit earlier and the sales keep getting better. Luckily, plenty of retailers are releasing their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ahead of time, so you can actually spend Thanksgiving weekend with family. We predicted that GAP, Old Navy and Banana Republic will start their sales early and now we can assume that Cole Haan will be following in their footsteps. Cole Haan’s Black Friday 2019 Event will be one for the books. So to make sure you’re ready for the big event head below the jump to find out all of the details.

When is Black Friday at Cole Haan?

Last year we saw Cole Haan’s deals start on the Monday before Thanksgiving. We can predict that the same will happen this year and we may even see doorbusters throughout the week.

When will the Cole Haan release?

We can predict from last Black Friday that ads will leak around the first week of November. We will also be providing plenty of coverage when the ads are officially released.

Will Cole Haan have free shipping?

Cole Haan always has free ground shipping and we can image that will stay the same throughout the Black Friday festivities.

How can I take advantage of Cole Haan deals?

You can take advantage of Cole Haan’s deals by making sure you are aware of where the store locations are around you. Cole Haan also has a mailing list that will give you exclusive information about the deals before they go live. Finally, be sure to check out their Holiday Gift Guide that will give you an idea of what to expect to be on sale during the Black Friday Event.

What will be on sale at Cole Haan?

Last year we saw Cole Haan offer over 500+ styles of boots, dress shoes, bags, and outerwear during the big event. We also saw 30% off everything else. This sale is a wonderful way to stock up on shoes for your family or treat yourself. Even if you’ve never shopped at Cole Haan before, we are sure you will find something to love during this sale.

For men, one of the most anticipated styles of boots that will be on sale is a dress style. The Wagner Grand Plain Toe Boots are currently priced at $320, however during the event we could see them drop to $160. This is a fantastic deal on boots that can be worn with jeans, slacks or khakis alike. Best of all, they’re waterproof and have a rigid outsole to promote traction.

Will you be shopping the Cole Haan Black Friday Sale? Let me know in the comments below.

