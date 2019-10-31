Following its Marvel Zombies sale from earlier in the week, ComiXology is back with a massive selection of discounted DC graphic novels and single issues for Halloween. Deals start at under $1 in the sale and include everything from Batman and Justice League to Jonah Hex, iZombie, and other spooky comics. One standout for its is on V for Vendetta at $5.99. Usually selling for $13, today’s offer saves you 54% and is matching our previous mention for the lowest digital price we’ve seen. This 287-page novel is a must-read for any comic book fan and is described as powerful story about loss of freedom and individuality. Hit the jump for even more top picks from the sale, as well as additional discounts.

Top picks from the DC Halloween sale:

Serving as a nice companion to today’s DC Halloween promotion, ComiXology is also dishing out some notable discounts in its Dark Horse Magic and Monsters sale. Comics start at under $1 here and include hits like American Gods Vol. 1, Anthony Bourdain’s Hungry Ghosts, and more. One standout though is on Stranger Things: The Other Side at $5.49. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate, is $1.50 under our previously-tracked price cut, and the best we’ve seen on a digital copy. Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

V for Vendetta synopsis:

In a world without political freedom or personal freedom, and precious little faith in anything, comes a mysterious man in a white porcelain mask who fights political oppressors through terrorism and seemingly absurd acts. It’s a gripping tale of the blurred lines between ideological good and evil.

