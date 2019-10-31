This digital photo frame displays hundreds of memories at 40% off, now $33.50

Smart State (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the FLYAMAPIRIT 8-inch Digital Photo Frame for $33.59 shipped when the code W5JSUJC2 is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While normal picture frames were hip back in 1999, going digital is what we do in the 21st century. Offering up support for 32GB SD cards, you’ll be able to display hundreds of different pictures with just one photo frame. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a bit more of a high-end digital picture frame experience, our very own Jordan just went hands-on with the Nixplay Smart Photo Frame. He called it “elegant and easy to use”, making this an easy recommendation for the photographer on your list.

However, if you’re a bit more traditional, this 2-pack of 4×6 picture frames is just $15 Prime shipped. Coming in at more than 50% below today’s lead deal, this 2-pack of picture frames offers a rustic styling, perfect for any household. Just know you can only display two pictures at a time, and some manual work goes into changing them, unlike the digital picture frame above.

Digital Photo Frame features:

8 Inch digital picture frame with High Resolution 1024×768 IPS Display (4:3) is visible clearly via 175 degree viewing angle

The function is off by default. If you turn it on, the digital photo frame will turn on when you approach within 3 meters

Just Insert SD card or USB disk

As a Photo/Audio/Video player, this digital album frame also comes with Clock & Calendar functions

