Digital photo frames aren’t anything new, especially for Nixplay. They have quite a few digital display options. The new Smart Photo Frame from Nixplay is an elegant and easy-to-use addition to their line-up. With the Nixplay app or by logging into nixplay.com, users can display photos and videos without the need to plug any media into it like an SD card or flash drive. You can even invite other people to submit pictures to your playlist to display on a smart frame. This makes it an excellent gift for parents or grandparents who are always requesting the latest photos. Check out the video below for some more details.

First off – the Nixplay 10.1 Smart Photo Frame comes in at $180 for the black frame that we have here or $190 for the wood frame. But even from the unboxing experience, it feels like an elegant frame. Everything is well displayed and protected, and Nixplay emphasizes to contact them right away if you have any issues with the frame.

Design of the Photo Frame

The Smart Photo Frame has a simple, elegant design that can pass for a standard photo frame at first look. Unless it’s glowing at night, then it’s pretty apparent that it’s digital. But besides the power cord that plugs into the end of the stand, there isn’t much that will give away its smart capabilities.

On the front are a couple of small black squares that house the IR sensor and a motion detector. The back has an interesting texture and the stand mount that slides off to reveal the wall mount.

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame: Video

Out of the box, the Nixplay Smart Photo Frame comes with an adjustable stand on the back. This stand can be positioned anywhere you’d like to prop up the photo frame. If you’d instead mount the frame on a wall, though, slide off the mount stand, and you can use the included hardware to hang the frame on the wall. Removing the position also reveals a power plug for the frame. Nixplay has included a paper template for drilling holes with easy to understand instructions printed on it.

Remotes for smart devices can easily get lost, but the remote for the Nixplay Smart Photo Frame can be attached to the back of the frame via the magnetic connection. This makes it simple to locate the remote, but it only works when free-standing – not wall mounted.

Setup

Setting up the Smart Photo Frame starts with downloading the Nixplay app and creating an account. Or, if you’re opposed to adding another app to your device, use nixplay.com. Then, power on the Smart Photo Frame by plugging the power cord into the end of the adjustable stand, and using the remote to follow the on-screen instructions. Pair the Photo Frame to your device once on WiFi, and it should be good to go.

Then, within the app, you can create playlists of your photos and upload them for the Smart Photo Frame. With the remote, you can dig into the settings on the Smart Photo Frame and tweak quite a bit if you feel like it. By default, mine was set to random transitions between photos. I went in and changed that to be a more simple cross-dissolve and also set the images to fill the screen. Of course, there is plenty more you can do here like change duration of photos, the brightness of the screen and dial in the motion sensor’s settings.

Easy to use

Both the app and the menu of the Smart Photo Frame are easy to navigate. And Nixplay makes sure you know that if you have any questions, you can contact them. They send plenty of emails with tutorials once you create your account, and one of the first things you see in the literature is a note that they are easy to reach.

Once everything is set up and positioned or mounted, and you have some media loaded onto the Smart Photo Frame, it’s a beautiful way to show off pictures and video. The 1280×800 resolution looks plenty sharp, and it appears to have a pretty good angle of view as well. Both photos and videos play beautifully.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Nixplay 10.1 Smart Photo Frame is an excellent way to display digital pictures. And the fact that others can quickly and easily add media to the photo frame from afar makes it an excellent gift for parents, grandparents, students, or anyone who spends time apart from their loved ones.

Now through Oct. 31, you can pick up Nixplay’s 10.1 Smart Photo Frame in black or wood finishes for 20% off when promo code 9to5Nixplay at checkout on www.nixplay.com.

