GAP Factory’s Halloween Flash Sale takes an extra 31% off sitewide from $12

GAP Factory’s Halloween Flash Sale offers an extra 31% off with promo code SPOOKY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Puffer vests and jackets are trendy and a great option for this fall. The women’s Puffer Vest is on sale for $25, which is 50% off the original rate. This vest is available in several color options and its quilted design is timeless. This style will pair nicely with long-sleeve t-shirts, sweaters, dresses, and much more. Find even more deals from GAP Factory by heading below the jump.

For men, the Lightweight Puffer Jacket is another standout and it’s on sale for just $26. To compare, this style was originally priced at $90. This jacket is sleek and it’s packable, which is nice for traveling.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!