Every car needs GOOLOO’s 1500A portable jump starter + battery: $54 (40$ off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter and Portable Battery for $53.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 6QSZLJHI at checkout. This is down 50% from its regular going rate and is the best available. This portable battery is multi-function and belongs in every vehicle that’s going on a trip this winter. Not only can it jump start a dead battery, but it can also recharge your portable electronics as they start to die off themselves. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the jump starting capabilities to save some serious cash. The Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger is just $19 Prime shipped and is a great alternative here. It can recharge your smartphone, fits in a pocket, and comes in at far less than today’s lead deal.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. The lead deal there today is RAVPower’s 45W GaN USB-C charger, which is perfect for your iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook. There’s plenty to find, so be sure to give it a peek.

GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: The GOOLOO GP200 Jump Starter is powerful enough to easily start most 12 volt batteries (up to 8.0L gas or 6.0L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, RVs, tractors, trucks, lawnmowers, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , boats, etc. A full charge works up to 30 times with 1500 amps of peak current using heavy-duty clamps. QUICK-CHARGE USB PORTS: Designed with dual USB outputs, the quick-charge 3.0 USB port charges your devices faster and is compatible with almost all USB charging devices.

