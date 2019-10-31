Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 45W GaN USB-C PD Charger $25 (22% off), more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 425,000+) via Amazon currently offers the RAVPower 45W GaN USB-C PD Wall Charger for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RAV104CH at checkout. Usually selling for $32, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and is $3 under the previous lowest price we’ve seen. RAVPower’s 45W USB-C PD wall charger makes a great addition to your travel power setup, as it can refuel everything from your MacBook and iPad to iPhone and even AirPods Pro thanks to the inclusion of a USB-C to lightning cable in the box. It won’t take up much room in your bag either with its compact design. Plus with GaN technology, you’re looking at quicker and more efficient charging than an average wall adapter. Over 180 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Repower – Stay Powered Repower is the one-stop power charging solution for millions of customers from around the world. Leader in fast wireless charging thanks to our groundbreaking Hyper Air technology, our wide variety of portable chargers and charging accessories provide a reliable way to stay powered anywhere, anytime Travel ready: sleek and compact body with a foldable plug for a pocket-sized charger with world-wide voltage so you can take it on your adventures. Smart sensor technology instantly recognizes and provides the optimum charging efficiency for your device from 5 output levels.

