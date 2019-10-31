Your home theater deserves this USB-powered + app-enabled RGB LED strip for $8

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB LED TV Backlight with App Control for $7.79 Prime shipped when the code Z88PYOMI is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its regular rate and is the best that we’ve tracked. Offering up unique RGB control for your home theater, this LED strip is powered by your TV’s built-in USB port. Plus, when it comes time to change the colors, just use your smartphone thanks to the handy app. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch app control to save. The Satechi Flexible USB Accent LED RGB Light Strip is just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon. While you’re losing the ability to command this strip with a smartphone, there’s still a remote which makes changing colors easy.

Don’t forget that we still have this outdoor smart plug at $18 with other great options available. You’ll never have to go outside to turn Christmas lights on or off again when upgrading to a Wi-Fi-enabled plug.

Govee RGB LED TV Backlight features:

Easy Operation by controller and APP – Easily dim and switch the light with smart phone App control, even you are several meters away from the strip light; Simple control save your time. Dimmable Colors and Brightness – There are more than 16 million of colors selection on the APP, and you can adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%, building your own home theater.

