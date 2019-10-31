Mackie’s popular CR3 Studio Monitors are now $89 (Reg. $110)

Amazon offers the Mackie CR3 Studio Monitor Speakers for $89 shipped. Also at B&H. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $110 following an official rise in its list price a few months back. We have usually seen this pair of speakers around $80 in the past. As some of the most popular speakers on the market today, the Mackie CR3’s deliver solid upgraded sound over your Mac’s built-in speakers. Features include 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch, and RCA inputs plus a sleek gold trim finish. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Those looking for something a bit more affordable may want to try Logitech’s Z313 Speaker System at $33. That’s 50% off today’s featured deal and you get the added bonus of a subwoofer. Logitech is another major player in the Mac and PC audio space, and we’ve loved its previous releases over the years. You can count on solid build quality here at a healthy discount in comparison to the lead deal above.

Mackie CR3 Features:

Studio-quality design, sound and performance ideal for multimedia creation and entertainment

Professional-grade components for optimized sonic performance

Ultra-wide frequency range perfect for full-range multimedia (80 Hz – 20 kHz)

Choose which side of your desk gets the volume knob with CR3’s convenient speaker placement switch

Convenient front panel volume knob with lit power ring gives you on/off/volume control and power indication where you need it

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!