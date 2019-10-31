Home Depot has the Sun Joe 1440W Electric Generator for $500 (Reg. $800), more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off generators, outdoor tools, and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 1440W Battery-powered Inverter Generator for $499.99. It typically goes for over $800 at other online retailers. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a mobile design and a huge 1440W battery, this fuel-free portable battery can be used to jump-start engines, power up a fridge, and more. It has dual USB ports, two outlets, and a weatherproof design for outdoor use. Perfect for tailgating or simply having some extra power on-hand in the event of an outage. Sun Joe’s lineup is well-rated across the board.

For a lower-cost alternative, consider going with Anker’s Powerhouse 200. With multiple USB-A and C ports, AC outlets, and more this is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal at $200 less. This model offers enough juice to power laptops, drones, speaker systems, and more thanks to an internal 57600mAh battery. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot right here for additional deals on outdoor tools, gas generators, and more.

Sun Joe 1440W Battery-powered Generator features:

Powered by an internal battery, this Sun Joe portable powerhouse is perfect for small household appliances, power tools or camping trips. The battery-powered inverter generator is a gas-, maintenance- and fume-free power option that is safe for indoor and outdoor appliances. It includes two USB ports, two outlets and two auxiliary outlets. The generator delivers 1440 watts of continuous output and provides long stretches of runtime for various power tasks. It will give you 180 hours for your home alarm system, 15 hours for 60-watt lightbulbs and 750 hours for your cellphone and other devices. Simply plug in to a 120-volt wall outlet for up to 24-hours for a full charge so its charged and ready.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!