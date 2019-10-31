Save on TP-Link 802.11ac range extender, Powerline kits, modems, more from $35

Tp-Link’s official eBay storefront currently offers its AV2000 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit (TL-PA9020) for $59.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Amazon, matches our previous mention for the second-best offer, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. With up to 2000Mb/s speeds, TP-Link’s Two-Port Powerline adapter allows you to wirelessly expand your home’s network. So if you need to add a wired connection upstairs, the basement, or somewhere else where running a cable is a nightmare, this kit has your back. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 1,000 shoppers. Head below for more deals from $35.

Other notable TP-Link networking deals include:

Regardless of which gear from today’s sale catches your eye, a great use of your savings would be to grab some Ethernet cables to get all of the components in your setup all wired together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9.

If a normal Wi-Fi system just won’t cut it for you, consider getting started with Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear to overhaul your network. The company just refreshed its POE Switches, which now feature a built-in display, better airflow, and more.

TP-Link Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit features:

Connect to Gigabit speeds for your smart TVs, game consoles, computers and network attached storage devices. Just use an Ethernet cable to attach your devices to the Powerline adapter to get started! TL-PA9020 KIT,a new-generation of powerline adapter, with its practical design and sophisticated Power-Saving Mode, will automatically switch from its regular “Working” mode to”Power-Saving” mode reducing its energy consumption by up to 85%.

