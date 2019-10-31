Add this highly-rated wireless backup camera to your car for $70.50 (Save 30%)

I-Max (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $70.67 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 38WRBOSJ during checkout. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and is within $17 of the lowest price we have tracked. After using a backup camera for seven years, the thought of going back to mirrors feels primal to me. Unlike before, I now back into parking spaces quite often. If you have an older car without a backup camera, this kit aims to get you up and running with its “20 minute” installation. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Before installation, it’d probably be a good idea to wipe down your dashboard. For $4, these Armor All Cleaning Wipes are pre-moistened and will make the task a quick and easy one. They target dirt, dust and grime without worry of drying out, damaging or fading surfaces.

Oh, and don’t forget about the deal we found a couple days back on one of AUTO-VOX’s other backup camera kits. It’s still live and sets itself apart by placing the monitor inside of a replacement rear-view mirror, leaving you with a less cluttered dash.

AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

Unlike other cameras, W1 keeps the exterior camera and wireless transmitter separate, which saved you from the hassle of running wires through the car. 1. Install the mirror to cigarette lighter. 2. Drill a small hole behind the license plate to install backup camera. Then, attach to the wireless transmitter. 3. To power the transmitter, Attach the red wire to the reverse light and the black wire to whichever metal ground screw.

