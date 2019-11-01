Amazon has dropped several gift guides alongside its Countdown to Black Friday which we’ve broken down in detail here. In this post we’ll be covering the Amazon Active Lifestyle Gift Guide and why it’s beneficial. Continue reading to find our top picks and many helpful details.

Amazon Active Lifestyle Gift Guide:

If you’re unfamiliar with Amazon gift guides, they largely exist to help customers brainstorm about what to buy for family and friends. An additional perk of these guides is that they draw attention to many products that actually end up going on sale leading up to, or on, Black Friday.

So which product categories can be found in the Amazon Active Lifestyle Gift Guide? Well, lots. For those thinking it will primarily encompass activewear and sporting goods, you may be surprised to find a wide variety of electronics too. Examples include Samsung Galaxy Buds, Fossil smartwatches, hover boards, and more.

Price targeted gift shopping

One way that Amazon uses this guide to help customers streamline shopping is through dividing products across several price ranges. Five different tiers can be quickly discovered on the Amazon Active Lifestyle Gift Guide and they have ceilings of $25, $50, $100, $250, and $500.

We’ll kick things off with the “Gifts under $25” category. One of our top picks from this tier includes Kan Jam’s Flying Disc which can be used for disc golf or playing frisbee. We also liked adidas’ Ultimate Relaxed Cap and Wilson’s Prime All Court Tennis Balls.

Kicking up to a ceiling of $100 yields items like the LifeProof Wallet Case for iPhone 11 Pro, Wilson A900 Baseball Glove, and Omron’s Evolv Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor. Once you’ve hit the highest tier of “under $500”, a whole slew of electronics break through. Some stand out examples include Garmin Venu, Gotrax’s GXL V2 Electric Scooter, and Cubii Pro.

We think the Amazon Active Lifestyle Gift Guide will make shopping much easier for everyone that uses it. There’s little doubt that perusing it will help customers quickly identify what to buy for each person on their list. Once you’ve identified each product on your list, consider holding off to see if it goes on sale as Black Friday is only getting closer.

