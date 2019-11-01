Welcome to November, folks. Black Friday 2019 is just a few weeks away, and Amazon is ready to unveil its plans for a whole month of deals, special promotions, and more. Of course, we’ll be covering it all here at 9to5Toys. This year’s event is highlighted by nearly a whole month worth of rotating Gold Box deals with Black Friday falling later than usual. You’ll want to be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date on all of the best deals, which refresh each morning at 3 AM EST throughout November. Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday event is slated to be the biggest in history, and we have all the details down below.

Amazon Holiday Kickoff offers special weekend deals, more

Amazon will be taking a new approach to Black Friday this year with special rotating deals each weekend in November. Amazon’s fashion brands will be taking center stage the first weekend in November, while “buzzworthy toys” will be center stage November 8-10, and festive holiday home prep November 15-17.

Amazon will also be rolling out more gift guides than ever before, offering hand-curated guides to fashion, toys, electronics, home goods, and more. We’ll have full coverage of each, detailing all of our top picks as you start to build out holiday plans.

An early glimpse at November and Black Friday deals

Throughout November, Amazon is sure to detail its best Black Friday deals, but a first glimpse reveals a heavy focus on home goods and tech this year. Notable discounts on Samsung, TCL, and Sony TVs are likely to be amongst Gold Box offers during Thanksgiving week, while Amazon’s in-house brands are going to see notable price drops as well.

Of course, Amazon will be offering special discounts on toys this year. That includes featured brands like Nerf, Baby Alive, and Hasbro. Marvel toys, apparel, bedding, and more are also explicitly called out in today’s announcement.

Amazon also promises notable price drops on Fire TV Edition smart TVs from $115 later in the month, alongside deals on Instant Pot, Samsung products, SanDisk storage, and much more. This is likely just the tip of the iceberg for what is sure to be a massive month of deals.

Shipping remains as-is for Prime members, regular shoppers

While Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and others have all introduced improved shipping windows and perks for shoppers, Amazon is staying put for November. Prime members can enjoy the usual perks throughout the holiday season with one-day delivery in many areas and as quick as one-hour in others. Otherwise, the typical $25 minimum will be in place throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Sign-up for Amazon Prime here

We’ll continue to keep you up to date on all of the latest deals at Amazon as we near Black Friday.

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!