Amazon’s huge watch sale starts at $13, today only: Fossil, Lacoste, many more

Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box is littered with deals on watches from some of the biggest names out there, including Fossil, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Invicta and more. Deals start at just $13 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $185. As a comparison, it typically goes for $275 direct at Fossil. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model delivers Google’s Wear OS platform alongside several notable features, including active heart rate monitoring, GPS, NFC, and more. You can count on the usual suite of smartphone notifications as well plus up to 24-hours of battery life on a full charge. Fossil watches are often amongst 9to5Google’s top picks. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers. Head below for more deals on traditional timepieces.

Another standout is certainly Fossil’s Men’s Grant Sport Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $55. It typically goes for $80 at various other retailers. This model drops the built-in smart features and wear OS, instead delivering that classic Fossil design we’ve come to love over the years. Features include a 44mm case, quartz movement, genuine leather band, and a water-resistant design to 165-feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist features:

Match your watch to your mood or personal style and swap your dial whenever you want. Make your own dial by personalizing select watch faces with your favorite Facebook or Instagram photos. The choices are endless. Never get caught without your wallet again. Pay from your watch wherever mobile payments are accepted.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!