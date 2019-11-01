AmazonBasics rechargeable battery prices get depleted by up to 20%

Amazon is offering the 8-pack of its AmazonBasics AA High-Capacity Rechargeable Batteries for $14.87 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is within a couple of cents of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. When it comes to things like game controllers and some security cameras, AA and AAAs are a must. This is also true for remotes and a boatload of other products that don’t feature a built-in power source. Today’s rechargeable battery deals allow you to go green without spending as much green. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries on sale.

More rechargeable batteries on sale:

ICYMI, Anker released its own battery lineup earlier this year. Considering just how much experience the company has with battery-powered products, it’s unsurprising to see it enter this market. You can find the entire list of offerings here.

AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

Pack of 8 AA high-capacity rechargeable batteries

Maintains 65% of original charge after being stored for 3 years

High Capacity: 2400mAh (milliamp-hour)

