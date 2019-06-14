Anker comes full circle with actual AA and AAA batteries, sadly not reusable

Anker, purveyors of all things power and portable, have finally come full circle by introducing a line of actual batteries in both AA and AAA sizes. While it seems like the Amazon powerhouse would’ve made this move years ago, it has chosen to focus on just about every other category in the accessory space, rolling out a wide-range stable of products. Sadly, Anker skipped going the rechargeable route which is a disappointment overall. That said, hopefully dipping their toes into the water here will ultimately deliver the goods that our green energy fanbase here at 9to5 can embrace. Head below for more, including a deal on both of Anker’s new AA and AAA batteries.

Anker introduces AA and AAA batteries

This week has been a busy one following the announcement of its first video doorbell, the brand is now jumping into the highly-competitive world of disposable batteries. Now through June 19th, Anker will be offering a deal on each of its new releases, which you can find just below.

In typical Anker fashion, the brand is offering a slew of features here, although it feels quite a bit like marketing talk. After all, what is PowerLock? Check it out:

Long-Lasting Power: Power small devices like remotes for over a year, or keep toys and game controllers running for much longer than other brands are able to.

PowerLock: An air- and liquid-tight seal keeps the power inside; until you’re ready to unleash it.

10-Year Shelf Life: Buying batteries in bulk never made more sense. Anker Alkaline batteries work flawlessly for up to 10 years after they are first purchased.

Anker’s batteries pack 3200mAh of internal power on both its AA and AAAs. For comparison, most Energizer batteries top out at around 2000mAh, a number typically found on rechargeable offerings as well.

Launch deals available

Anker will be offering a handful of launch deals on their new AA and AAA batteries, offering around 25% off with the promo codes listed below.

AA 24-pack: $12.99 w/ code ANKERAA1 48-pack: $22.99 w/ code ANKERAA2

AAA 24-pack: $9.74 w/ code ANKERAAA1 48-pack: $15.99 w/ code ANKERAAA2



9to5Toys’ Take

Ultimately, this is a pretty natural next step for Anker. But man, it’s disappointing to see them not go the rechargeable route. But ultimately, that doesn’t move product after the initial purchase. Hopefully they are working on some cool rechargeable releases in the future. I sure would like to see a USB-powered option, which I would be an instant customer for.

