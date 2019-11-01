Cuisinart toaster ovens are up to 50% off today with deals starting from $50

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-135N) for $99.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s official eBay store. Regularly up to $170 at Best Buy direct, this model averages out at closer to $130 on Amazon where it hasn’t dropped this low in years. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This 0.6-cu. ft. toaster oven features a stainless steel build and digital LED controls for selecting the built-in cooking functions, adjusting the temperature and to set the cook time. This model is large enough for “6 slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza or a whole chicken.” It also ships with a baking tray and a boiling rack. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. However, we have more notable toaster oven deals down below as well.

The rest of today’s Cuisinart toaster oven deals come courtesy of the official Best Buy eBay store. Both are at the lowest we can find and offer up some additional options for you with the smaller, significantly less expensive classic model and an even larger convection option.

Still overkill for your countertop cooker needs? Take a look at this Black+Decker model at $35 shipped. It is a little smaller (4-slices, 9-inch pizza) but comes with most of the same features as the $50 model above along with solid ratings from over 1,600 Amazon customers.

In case you missed it this morning, we are also seeing a wide range of multi-cooker and air fryer deals starting from just $10 shipped. Those include options from Ninja, Gourmia and more at up to 50% off. But you’ll also want browse through Home Goods Guide, today’s Amazon Home Holiday Book and the very first Black Friday 2019 ads right here.

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven:

Create delicious meals in this Cuisinart TOB-135 0.6 cu. ct. 6-slice toaster oven, which features digital controls with an electronic dial and LED buttons that allow you to quickly and easily select function, temperature and cook time. Offers you the opportunity to cook a variety of foods, ranging from 6 slices of bread to a 12″ pizza or a whole chicken

