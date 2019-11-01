Score up to 50% off multi-cookers/air fryers starting from $10 shipped today

- Nov. 1st 2019 8:36 am ET

We are tracking several notable kitchenware deals today including air fryers and multi-cookers from Ninja, Gourmia, Emerald and more. One standout is the stainless steel Gourmia 8-Quart SmartPot Pressure Cooker (GPC855SKU) for $49.99 shipped via the official Best Buy eBay store. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $160 at Best Buy, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, $25 below the best third-party Amazon listing and the lowest total we can find. Much like the popular Instant Pot cookers, this model replaces several small kitchen appliances with a variety of built-in cooking modes including slow cook, meat, soup, beans, poultry, sterilize, and more. Other features include a 12-level safety system, dishwasher-safe parts, and a handy keep-warm function so you can prepare your meals in advance. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Be sure to head below for several more multi-cooker deals, air fryer discounts and more.

More Kitchenware Deals:

However, we also still have Insignia’s 8-Quart Multi-Cooker that can feed the whole family for $40 (Reg. $80+) as well as Ninja’s versatile Foodi Multi-Cooker/Air Fryer combo $189 shipped. Be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more options.

Gourmia 8-Quart SmartPot Pressure Cooker:

Shorten cooking times with this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its airtight lid and 12-level safety system let you prepare delicious meals quickly and securely, and the 8-quart capacity ensures hearty portions for your entire family. This Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker provides multiple functions so you can master a rich diversity of recipes.

