Now that it’s officially November, eBay is wasting no time ramping up its offerings ahead of Black Friday. Today the retailer has announced that each week, there will be a series of limited deals deemed Black Friday drops. Landing every Friday, these discounts coverage everything from Apple Watch Series 5 to Nintendo Switch Lite and more. Head below for a look at eBay’s latest promotion.

eBay Black Friday Drops

Ahead of rolling out its official collection of discounts for the week of Thanksgiving, eBay is giving us a first look at what to expect with Black Friday-worthy prices on what it says are the season’s hottest gifts. Starting today, each week, you’ll be looking at another series of offers. Some weeks will be headlined by a single discount, while others will bring several deals. eBay also plans to continue these drops following Black Friday, as well. Offers will keep popping up each Friday through December 13th.

For it’s first of these early Black Friday drops, you’ll be able to take $20 off the latest Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS. Aside from some of the higher-end models, this will be the first price cut we’ve seen on Apple’s new wearable.

The following weeks will rollout offers like $45 off iPhone 11 256GB, $100 off Bose SoundTouch 10 Speaker, and even a discount on Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokémon Sword and Shield, which eBay notes is too low of an offer to show the final price on just yet.

The Holiday Brand Outlet

On top of its early Black Friday Drops, eBay will be rolling out a refreshed holiday brand outlet with another batch of rotating discounts. Here you’ll be able to save on everything from Bose to Cuisinart, Dyson, Samsung, and more. The retailer is touting that there’ll be deals climbing as high as up to 60% off. You’ll also be able to take advantage of the retailer’s 110% price match guarantee throughout the holiday shopping season.

Other top eBay Black Friday Drops include:

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds: 52% off

Monoprice Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor: 18% off

Cuisinart Air Fryer: 46% off

Ray-Ban Foldable Aviators Gold Frame Sunglasses: 54% off

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Refurbished: 30% off

