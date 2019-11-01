iPhone 7 can be yours for FREE at Verizon with a new line activation

Verizon is bringing back one of its most popular discounts of the year, offering an iPhone 7 32GB for FREE. Those in need of additional storage can grab the 128GB model for $5 per month. Free delivery in available in both instances. Typically fetching upwards of $16.50 each month these days, today’s offer matches our previous mention. In order to take advantage of today’s promotion, a 24-month commitment is required. iPhone 7 may not be the latest and greatest, but the handset is perfect for kids or grandparents, and is still iOS 13-compatible. It sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, and more, all powered by an A10 chip. More details below.

Protect your new handset by leveraging just a small portion of your savings towards this highly-rated JETech iPhone 7 clear case for $8. This one features a slim design and is comprised of a scratch-resistant TPU material. If you’ll be picking up the iPhone for a loved one, this is a great way to to get extra mileage out of your savings.

iPhone 7 features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel iSight camera

1080p HD video recording

FaceTime HD camera

