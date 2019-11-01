Smartphone Accessories: Waterproof 40W Portable Bluetooth Speaker $42, more

Bugani Direct (98% all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 40W Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $41.98 shipped when code QRGOMOYF has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a 40% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best price otherwise. Featuring up to 40 hours of playback per charge, this Bluetooth speaker sports two 20W mid-bass external magnetic speakers alongside dual 4W tweeters. Plus, it features IPX5 waterproofing, meaning you can have it accompany you nearly anywhere. Over 185 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating.

Finally a loud speaker that can keep up with your adventures! Thanks to its IPX5 splash proof build and resistance against dust, defying the weather will become an exploring expedition that is accompanied by your favorite tunes. The speaker supports stereo pairing for added acoustic depth.

So you can create an enveloping sound field. Superb quality surround sound experience can be made by simply pairing two of our speakers together. The saying that two will always be better than one proves as a fact with Rocker Volcano.

