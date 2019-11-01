Magazine subs from $4/yr.: Wired, Bon Appetit, Dwell, GQ, Golf Digest, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a multi-year blowout sale. From now through November 4th, it is offering some fantastic deals on multiple-year subscriptions to some of the most popular titles out there including Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Popular Science, Fast Company, Dwell, Golf Digest, GQ and many more. Starting at around $4 per year, today’s offers are even better than our usual exclusives. Head below for more details.

While you will have to commit to a multi-year subscription, all of the aforementioned titles are about $1 below the usual exclusive/weekend offers. Wired magazine, for example, is now available at 3-years for $12 with free delivery. That’s more than $20 under the regular price, $1 per year below the typical discounted listing, and the best we can find. Amazon currently has it on sale for $5 with auto renewals you’ll have to manually cancel before your year is up, for comparison.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

