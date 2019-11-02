Save up to $719 on Apple’s latest refurb 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular with prices starting at $699.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will have a $6 delivery fee added to their cart. Our favorite would be the 512GB for $859.99, which regularly goes for $1,499 in new condition. That’s $639 in savings and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Apple’s latest iPad Pro packs USB-C for easy connectivity to peripherals, iPadOS 13, Face ID, and more. Plus, the A12X Bionic processor packs so much power that it can easily outperform the MacBook Pro on many tasks. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more models on sale from $700.

Nomad Base Station

Other iPad Pro models on sale:

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is also compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, which brings with it an all-new charging and pairing design. Attaching to the side of your tablet, the all-new Apple Pencil is always with you, fully charged, and ready to go.

For a more MacBook-like typing experience that never needs to be charged, check out the official Smart Keyboard Folio which is currently on sale for $180.50 at Amazon. This is nearly $20 off and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time.

If you’re after an infinite angle capability, like a MacBook would offer, Brydge Pro 12.9 would be a great option. Coming in at $140, Brydge is quite a bit more affordable than Apple’s official design. Do keep in mind however, Brydge will need to be recharged every now and then and isn’t quite as sleek.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP TrueDepth front camera

Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!