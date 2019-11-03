Save up to 50% on American Apparel, Carhartt Men’s Workwear, and more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a massive selection of clothing from American Apparel, Carhartt, and more. Headlining these sales, you’ll be able take up to 30% off American Apparel starting under $6. As per the usual, shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Discounted in this sale you’ll be able to save on everything from t-shirts, to leggings, accessories, and more. One standout is on the American Apparel Men’s Flex Fleece Long-Sleeve Zip Hoodie at $24.71. Down from $32, today’s offer is one of the best prices we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. This unisex zip up hoodie features a kangaroo pocket and drawstring hood. It’s a perfect piece of outerwear to keep you warm while around the house, working out, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for additional discounts in Amazon’s Gold Box today.

The rest of Amazon’s Gold Box today is also packed with a variety of other fashion-centered deals. One highlight is on the up to 50% Off Carhartt Men’s Workwear sale with deals from $13. You’ll also be able to save up to 30% on Burt’s Bees Family Jammies with deals starting at $7.50. There are options for the entire family in this sale and you’ll be able to choose between several different styles and patterns. Each pair of the discounted jammies carry a 4/5 star rating.

Lastly, Amazon has a selection of women’s party dresses from Dress the Population, Adrianna Papell, and more on sale from $55. Here you’ll be able to take up to 35% off plenty of different styles. so whether you’re looking for something a bit more formal for dinner dates or a flashier alternative to wear out on the weekends, this Gold Box has you covered.

And in case you missed it from earlier, Amazon is making it more affordable to prepare for winter weather with up to 30% off coats from $24.

