Amazon preps you for winter weather with up to 30% off coats from $24

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a variety of coats from Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and more starting at $24. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and everything in the sale is well-reviewed with 4+ star ratings. One standout for us is on the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Arctic Cloth Full Length Quilted Snorkel Jacket at $99.99 shipped. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and marks the second-best price we’ve seen there. This full length quilted snorkel jacket will keep you cool in style this winter. There’s even removable faux fur trim on the hood and fly front dual closure with zipper and buttons. Head below for more top picks or shop the entire sale right here.
Other top picks from today’s coat sale include:
- Dockers Men’s Golf Bomber Jacket: $41 (Reg. $60)
- Levi’s Men’s Cotton Hooded Military Jacket: $63 (Reg. $80)
- Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Chevron Quilt Coat: $68 (Reg. $86)
- Calvin Klein Women’s Cashmere Coat: $100 (Reg. $150+)
- and even more…
Tommy Hilfiger Arctic Cloth Snorkel Jacket features:
- Rib knit storm cuffs for added warmth
- Fly front dual closure with zipper and buttons
- Removable faux fur trim on hood
- Zip through collar with additional snap closure option for added warmth and function
- Signature Tommy embroidered flag on chest, Tommy logo patch on arm
