HomeKit highlights the Arlo Pro 2 Camera kit at a new low of $130 (Save $120)

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Arlo Pro 2 One-Camera Security System for $129.99 shipped. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, is $120 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. Plus, Arlo just added HomeKit support into the mix, meaning you’ll be able to integrate the camera directly into your Siri-controlled smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

A perfect way to use your savings from today’s sale is by expanding your Arlo system with the brand’s best-selling Audio Doorbell for under $68. This will make it easy to hear who’s at the door and helps round out your new security system’s coverage.

Or for a more thorough way to surveil your home, be sure to check out our hands-on with Ubiquiti’s UniFi Protect camera system.

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 is a powerful and easy-to-use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it in to a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa voice commands and rechargeable batteries.

