Upgrade your battlestation with CORSAIR’s RGB MK.2 Keyboard at $90 (Reg. $170)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Low Profile Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Find it available for the same price at Best Buy. Having dropped from $170, today’s offer saves you $80, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This is also the first notable price cut we’ve seen in over four months. Headlined by Cherry MX Low Profile Red switches, this keyboard sports full RGB backlighting. Other notable inclusions like USB passthrough, media controls, and an Aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame make the K70 MK.2 worthy of your battlestation. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 735 customers.

CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keyboard features:

Step up your game with the precision of this Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 gaming keyboard. Featuring CHERRY MX mechanical switches, this keyboard offers responsive keystrokes with satisfying tactile feedback for faster, more accurate gameplay. This Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 gaming keyboard offers reliable durability and an impressive lifespan with a rugged, lightweight aluminum frame.

