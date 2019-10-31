Grab Razer’s spill-proof BlackWidow Mechanical Keyboard at $60 (33% off)

- Oct. 31st 2019 2:31 pm ET

Amazon offers the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate direct from Razer, matches the second-best price we’ve seen, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. With programmable and individually-backlit Razer Green keys, this keyboard also rocks Cherry MX Blue switches as well as a design which yields IP54 dust and water-resistance. Plus, Razer’s BlackWidow also features a USB passthrough port, giving you an additional input for wired headsets, a mouse, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a more affordable first step into the world of Razer gaming keyboards, consider the Cynosa Chroma model at $44. For $16 less than the featured deal, you’ll still be bringing spill-resistant design to your battlestation. Though you’ll be giving up the true mechanical switches, USB passthrough port, and some other higher-end features. 

Set either of the gaming keyboards on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard. Lastly, don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on look at the Razer Turret, which takes your Chroma Cave to the couch.

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Keyboard features:

Up your gaming performance with the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 gaming keyboard. Designed with ultra-responsive mechanical keys for maximum efficiency and durability, this keyboard helps you get the best out of any game. A variety of lighting effects across the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 gaming keyboard help to enhance your enjoyment whether you play RPGs, online shooters or simulators.

