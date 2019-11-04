Since November has officially rolled around, Amazon hasn’t wasted much time preparing shoppers for Black Friday and beyond. On top of this morning’s expanded shipping and pickup news, the online retailer has released its latest product catalog. While we’ve seen the usual collection of tech, home goods, and toy recommendations so far, Amazon’s latest gift guide is for gift givers who want to surprise loved ones on their list with something out of the ordinary. Head below for a closer look at all of the unique picks and more found in the Amazon Launchpad gift guide.

Amazon Launchpad showcases some unique gifts

Introduced in 2015, Amazon Launchpad showcases up and coming companies and the new products these startups release. Despite being geared towards helping amplify the exposure of more recently-started brands, you’ll find plenty of well-known products included in its gift guide this year, as well as some unfamiliar products that have landed on Amazon Launchpad. In both cases, you’re mostly looking at some of the most unique offerings highlighted by Amazon ahead of the Black Friday shopping season.

This year, Amazon is highlighting a pretty wide variety of products here that appeal to just about anyone you could have on your gift list. For the younger ones in your life, there’s toys and games, as well as STEAM-oriented products like the Robo Wunderkind Robotics Kit. You’ll even find smart home gear in 2019’s Amazon Launchpad gift guide, with the Ultraloq UL3 BT Fingerprint and Touchscreen Smart Lock being one of the more enticing offerings.

50 gifts under $50

Alongside some of the big-ticket items in the Launchpad gift guide, Amazon is also offering plenty of lower-cost buys. Standouts here include some extremely popular releases like the new Tile Mate Item Finder, as well as iOttie Ion Wireless Charging Stand.

Those looking to ditch tech gifts where possible this year are also in luck. There are some notable buys like a compact air fryer for aspiring chefs on your list or stainless steel insulated can coolers for the tailgaters and outdoorsman in your life. There’s even a portable espresso machine which is sure to be popular, as well.

Stocking stuffers that rep the Launchpad seal also make an appearance in this gift guide. Though Amazon uses that term pretty lightly in some cases, as fitting $130 true wireless earbuds into that category is a tough sell.

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!