HP’s top-of-the-line 15-inch Chromebook offers 13-hrs. of battery life for $369

Amazon offers the HP 15-inch Chromebook 2.3GHz/4GB/64GB for $369 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $449 at other retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low price This high-end Chromebook sports a 15-inch 1080p display with plenty of room to handle daily tasks, browse the web, and more. Notable features include a 2.3GHz Intel processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and a built-in 64GB hard drive. HP promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you should be good throughout the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Consider going with Lenovo’s 2-in-1 11-inch Convertible Chromebook for over $100 less. While you’ll miss out on the larger screen size, this Chromebook offers great flexibility as a tablet or traditional laptop. You’ll still get 4GB worth of RAM and a 64GB hard drive as well. Learn more here.

Make sure to put your savings today to good use with a 15-inch Chromebook sleeve for $18. It will keep your gear protected on-the-go with a choice of two different colors.

HP 15-inch Chromebook features:

Display: 15.6-Inch diagonal FHD IPS bright View micro-edge WLED-backlit touchscreen display (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 4 GB ddr-2133 SDRAM

Hard Drive: 64 GB eMMC

Battery life: up to 13 hours (mixed usage)

Thin and light (unpackaged): 14.11 in (W) x 9.69 in (D) x 0.70 in (H); 3.99 pounds

Operating System: Chrome OS

Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty with 24-hour, 7 days a week Web support

