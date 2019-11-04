Magazine subs from $4/yr.: Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, more

DiscountsMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week sale. As usual, it has 4 titles at fantastic prices headlined by Bon Appetit for $4 per year. Regularly as much as $25, this is slightly below our usual exclusive pricing and the best we can find. While it is available for $5 per year on Amazon right now or for $1 with a 4-month trial sub, just make sure you manually cancel those options if you go that route, as Amazon will auto-renew on you at full price. Described as “America’s #1 food and entertaining magazine,” it features everything from delicious time-saving recipes and entertaining ideas to “cozy dinners, great advice and much more.” More details below.

You’ll also find some great deals on Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, Consumer Reports and a particularly notable offer on Architectural Digest at $4.50 per year. Arch Digest almost never drops down to $5 per year these days and goes for $20 at Amazon. If you’ve had your eye on this one for the coffee table, now’s a great opportunity to dive in.

Had some other magazine titles in mind? No worries, you still have until the end of the day to capitalize on this past weekend’s multi-year sale event. You’ll find all of the most popular titles down at rock-bottom prices providing you’re willing to commit to multi-year subscriptions.

Bon Appetit Magazine:

The definitive design magazine, Architectural Digest takes you inside the world’s most beautiful homes. With stunning photography and the best writers, it is the premier interior design magazine, featuring classic and contemporary styles. Your subscription includes the annual special issues: Before & After and Designers Own Homes.

