At $19.50, Microsoft’s Wireless AiO Media Keyboard is priced to sell (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless All-In-One Media Keyboard (N9Z-00001) for $19.52 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at B&H. That’s 35% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked in years. Despite the fact that this keyboard is made by Microsoft, it is actually compatible with Mac and Linux PCs. Pairing it with any of these operating systems is a cinch thanks to the inclusion of a USB wireless adapter. Not only does it sport a QWERTY keyboard, you’ll also find a trackpad on the right side, allowing you to streamline your desk or easily control an HTPC. A spill-resistant design aims to keep this keyboard operational for years to come. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

If you have no need for the trackpad, consider OMOTON’s Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $15 when clipping the on-page coupon. This alternative offers a similar look to Apple’s Magic Keyboard while clocking in at a fraction of the price.

ICYMI, one of today’s Amazon Gold Boxes includes keyboards, mice, gaming controllers, and more from Logitech. Prices start at $12, making it worthy of your time.

Microsoft Wireless All-In-One Media Keyboard features:

Connect your Windows PC to your TV to surf the web, watch movies, and more

Integrated multi-touch track pad provides effortless navigation

Customizable media hotkeys provide one-touch access to your content

