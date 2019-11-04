Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box has keyboards, mice, gaming controllers, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 40+% off a variety of highly-rated Logitech keyboards/mice, Gaming Controllers/Headsets, and Blue Yeti Mics yielding all-time lows on many products. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
- MX Master Wireless Mouse: $47
- Tesla/PC compatible Gamepad F310: $13.99
- USB Keyboard Mouse combo: $15.55
- Gaming headset w/Mic: $19.99,step up to G633 Artemis Spectrum $49.99
- Wireless Mouse: $11.99
- Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic: $69.99, Condenser: $89.99
- …and more!
Logitech MX Master features:
Logitech MX master wireless mouse is the flagship mouse from Logitech designed for real power users. This high end mouse offers comfortable hand sculpted contour, advanced features, stunning design, and is optimized for Windows and Mac. MX master is equipped with a Smart speed adaptive scroll wheel, a unique thumbwheel for side to side scrolling and more, dark field sensor for flawless tracking, and a rechargeable battery with up to 40 days battery life. MX master can be connected via included Logitech unifying receiver or via Bluetooth low energy wireless technology. Pair up to 3 devices and easily switch between them with just one touch of a button. Install Logitech options software to experience a full range of possibilities of this performance mouse and customize buttons and actions to your needs
