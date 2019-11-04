Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box has keyboards, mice, gaming controllers, more from $12

Logitech MX master wireless mouse is the flagship mouse from Logitech designed for real power users. This high end mouse offers comfortable hand sculpted contour, advanced features, stunning design, and is optimized for Windows and Mac. MX master is equipped with a Smart speed adaptive scroll wheel, a unique thumbwheel for side to side scrolling and more, dark field sensor for flawless tracking, and a rechargeable battery with up to 40 days battery life. MX master can be connected via included Logitech unifying receiver or via Bluetooth low energy wireless technology. Pair up to 3 devices and easily switch between them with just one touch of a button. Install Logitech options software to experience a full range of possibilities of this performance mouse and customize buttons and actions to your needs