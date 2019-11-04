Save $259 when you bundle two Nest IQ Outdoor Cameras with Google WiFi

BuyDig is offering a 2-pack of Nest IQ Wired Outdoor Security Cameras and a 3-pack of Google WiFi 802.11ac Routers for $699 shipped. For comparison, the cameras themselves have a list price of $700 at retailers like Home Depot and are on sale for $600 at Best Buy right now. Google WiFi goes for around $250 generally speaking, saving you upwards of $259 here. This is Nest’s higher-end cameras, offering up a 4K sensor, 24/7 livestreaming, HDR, and waterproofing for a well-rounded experience. Plus, Google WiFi offers a super simple networking setup. And with three separate nodes, your entire house will be blanketed with 802.11ac coverage. Rated 4.5+ stars.

Now, if 4K HDR recording isn’t something that’s super crucial to your home security setup, opt for the Wyze Cam Pan at around $35 shipped on Amazon. While it’s not weatherproof and the recording is capped at 1080p, it offers pan and tilt capabilities along with local recording.

For networking, check out Tenda’s MW6 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh System at $110 shipped on Amazon. While the setup isn’t quite as simple as Google’s offering, and it doesn’t look quite as sleek, it’ll get the job done just the same when it comes to covering your home with quick wireless internet.

Don’t forget about NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 router that’s currently down to $297, which is 25% off its regular price.

Nest IQ Wired Outdoor Security Camera features:

Nest Cam IQ is a seriously sharp outdoor security camera. It has brains to tell you when it sees a person and Supersight to show you an extra clear close-up tracking shot of who’s there. It can even recognize familiar faces with Nest Aware.

