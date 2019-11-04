Pair your iPhone 11 with NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 Router at $297 (25% off), more

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for $296.57 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $400, it just recently dropped to $330 and is now down the extra $34. Today’s offer saves you over 25%, beats our previous mention by $3, and is the third best price we’ve seen at Amazon. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router touts up to 6Gb/s network speeds, enhanced eight-stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with this deal will help future-proof your home network. Grabbing the AX8 router will also let you take full advantage of an iPhone 11’s enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $13.

Other notable networking deals include:

If today’s featured deal doesn’t cut it for your router needs, don’t forget to check out our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more. Ubiquiti also just recently debuted its new UniFi Switch 2nd Gen with built-in display and better airflow.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load.

