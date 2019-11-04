Pair your iPhone 11 with NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 Router at $297 (25% off), more

- Nov. 4th 2019 3:58 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for $296.57 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $400, it just recently dropped to $330 and is now down the extra $34. Today’s offer saves you over 25%, beats our previous mention by $3, and is the third best price we’ve seen at Amazon. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router touts up to 6Gb/s network speeds, enhanced eight-stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with this deal will help future-proof your home network. Grabbing the AX8 router will also let you take full advantage of an iPhone 11’s enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $13.

Other notable networking deals include:

If today’s featured deal doesn’t cut it for your router needs, don’t forget to check out our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more. Ubiquiti also just recently debuted its new UniFi Switch 2nd Gen with built-in display and better airflow.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Netgear

Netgear
Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go