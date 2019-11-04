Earlier this morning, Amazon announced a revamped shipping policy for the holiday shopping season, and now we’re getting a look at what Office Depot has planned for Black Friday. This year’s Office Depot Black Friday ad reveals online doorbusters starting at 12:01 AM on Thanksgiving Day with brick and mortar locations opening at 8 AM the following morning. A stiff free shipping policy remains in place, putting Office Depot in a tough spot when it comes to competing with other retailers. Head below for full details and a quick look at the 2019 Office Depot Black Friday ad.

Office Depot ad reveals Black Friday plans

While Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and others will be your home to the best consumer technology deals, more business-focused shoppers will want to be sure to check out what Office Depot has to offer. Inside today’s ad leak, you’ll find deals on PCs, printers, monitors, and various accessories.

Office Depot is slated to maintain its $45 free shipping minimum throughout the holiday shopping season. While various other retailers have abolished this guideline for Black Friday, Office Depot appears ready to stick to its guns.

Chromebooks, PCs, and more on sale

Headlining this year’s Office Depot Black Friday ad is HP’s 11-inch Chromebook for $100, which is down from the usual $200 price tag. This bargain price is sure to be a hit with parents looking to pick up their kid a new PC without breaking the bank. This entry-level model offers an 11-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB hard drive. Ideal for light web browsing, email, and other tasks.

Office Depot is also detailing various streaming sticks from Google, Roku, and Amazon, starting at $20 with up to $25 off the regular going rate. We expect these prices to be found at just about every mainstream retailer out there, but this is our first glimpse at the rock-bottom pricing expected this Black Friday.

Other notable deals include:

Office Depot Black Friday Ad

