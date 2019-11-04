Today only, SimpliSafe 9-Piece Home Security System is down to $279 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the SimpliSafe 9-Piece Home Security System for $279 shipped. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This bundle is an ideal way to outfit your home with an Alexa-enabled security system. Included alongside the base station, you’ll find the keypad, two mention detectors, four entry sensors, and the SimpliCam HD smart security camera. SimpliSafe’s home security system doesn’t lock you into a contract, allowing you to choose between self or professional monitoring based on one’s needs. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Looking for a more affordable way to outfit your home with some extra security? Look towards the now Amazon-owned Ring Alarm Kit at $199. This alternative features Alexa integration and includes five different accessories for helping protect one’s home. It also doubles as a Z-Wave gateway, making it a notable pick for smart home enthusiasts.

Smart homes can also be leveraged for some added protection and the Google Nest Hub is a great way to command one’s Assistant-enabled accessories. Luckily, right now you can bring home the device on sale for $58 (Reg. $129).

SimpliSafe Protect Home Security System features:

Defend your home from intruders with this SimpliSafe security system. Its wireless design provides reliable, multilayer protection and avoids interruptions from cut phone lines and power outages, and it connects to an app for remote operation. This SimpliSafe deal security system is easy to install and customizable to homes of any size for flexible use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!