Amazon gift card sale up to 20% off: App Store, Chipotle, Lowe’s, Petco, more

Amazon has now launched a wide ranging gift card promotion. While we are seeing a number of notable discounts, today’s App Store deal is certainly a standout. You can now get $50 worth of Apple App Store credit for $42.50 with free digital delivery. Simply choose the $50 option on this page and then apply code ITUNES at checkout to redeem the discount. That’s up to 15% off your next purchase across any of Apple’s digital marketplaces including apps, movies, TV Shows, digital subscriptions and much more. With loads of the year’s best sales on the horizon, now is a great time to have some discounted credit in your pocket. You’ll find loads of options below including Petco (here’s its 2019 Black Friday ad), Chipotle, Krispy Kreme, Lowe’s and many more.

More Gift Card Deals from Amazon:

We are also still seeing $100 gift cards with select Google Pixel 4/XL purchases as well as a plethora of upcoming holiday offers in our Black Friday 2019 Guide. With a series of the early 2019 ads already available, you’ll want to swing by our hub to ensure you’re ready for the biggest deal season of the year.

App Store Gift Cards:

One card, millions of ways to enjoy it. Use the App Store & iTunes Gift Card to get apps, games, music, movies and TV shows. Available in a variety of denominations – spend it on in-app content, books, TV show subscriptions or even iCloud storage to secure files from all your Apple devices.

