Google Pixel 4/XL gets $100 gift card and $100 Google Fi credit with latest deal

B&H is currently offering one of the best Google Pixel 4/XL deals we’ve seen to date, offering a $100 gift card and $100 Google Fi credit with purchase. This promotion is available on all models, which can be seen on this landing page. Outside of a brief cash discounts at Amazon this is arguably the best deal we’ve seen since Pixel 4 was announced earlier this month. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25 hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put today’s savings towards a Spigen Pixel 4 case at $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

