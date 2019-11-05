Apple 9.7-inch Smart Cover returns to Amazon all-time low from $24

Amazon offers Apple’s official 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover in various colors from $23.85. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $39 with today’s deal being a match of the best we’ve tracked. Apple’s official iPad Smart Covers delivers a “single piece of durable polyurethane to protect the front of your device.” This model offers a foldable cover, which can help prop up your device and also protect it from bumps and bruises along the way. Available in various other colors for a few dollars more.

Those willing to forsake the Apple name to save a bit further will want to consider going with this alternative for roughly 50% less. It’s available in various colors and even includes a back hard case as well, which delivers even more protection. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 7,000 Amazon reviewers.

If you need a new iPhone case for the latest Apple devices, don’t miss our coverage of Amazon’s sale from $24. You’ll just nearly every option in Apple’s stable at a notable discount.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

The Smart Cover for iPad is constructed from a single piece of durable polyurethane to protect the front of your device.

The Smart Cover automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

It folds into different positions to create a stand for reading, typing, or watching videos. And it’s easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want.

A magnetic hinge aligns the Smart Cover with iPad Pro for a perfect fit and helps it stay put

