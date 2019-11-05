Apple 9.7-inch Smart Cover returns to Amazon all-time low from $24

Amazon offers Apple’s official 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover in various colors from $23.85. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $39 with today’s deal being a match of the best we’ve tracked. Apple’s official iPad Smart Covers delivers a “single piece of durable polyurethane to protect the front of your device.” This model offers a foldable cover, which can help prop up your device and also protect it from bumps and bruises along the way. Available in various other colors for a few dollars more.
Those willing to forsake the Apple name to save a bit further will want to consider going with this alternative for roughly 50% less. It’s available in various colors and even includes a back hard case as well, which delivers even more protection. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 7,000 Amazon reviewers.
If you need a new iPhone case for the latest Apple devices, don’t miss our coverage of Amazon’s sale from $24. You’ll just nearly every option in Apple’s stable at a notable discount.
Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:
- The Smart Cover for iPad is constructed from a single piece of durable polyurethane to protect the front of your device.
- The Smart Cover automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.
- It folds into different positions to create a stand for reading, typing, or watching videos. And it’s easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want.
- A magnetic hinge aligns the Smart Cover with iPad Pro for a perfect fit and helps it stay put
