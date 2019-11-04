All of Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are at new Amazon lows from $24

- Nov. 4th 2019 8:50 pm ET

Feature
Amazon is now offering all-time low prices on Apple’s latest iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $23.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. There are multiple colors available in nearly every instance, so be sure to check out all of the listings at each link below. Here’s a full breakdown of pricing:

Best Buy is matching select listings at this time, marking a return to the lowest prices we’ve tracked to date. This is a rare chance to save on Apple’s first-party accessories, and frankly, a rather unheard of discount just a few after these products were announced at September’s keynote event.

Apple Leather iPhone 11 Cases feature:

  • They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.
  • The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.
  • And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.
  • Just like every Apple-designed case, it’s put through thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process.

