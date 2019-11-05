AmazonBasics Monitor Stand upgrades your desk setup at just $12.50 (36% off)

Amazon currently offers its AmazonBasics Single Monitor Stand for $12.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, today’s price cut saves you over 36% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This monitor stand clamps to your desk and allows you to adjust the height of a display within a seven-inch range. Not only does it free up your desk space, but elevating your monitor can also help relieve neck strain and more. Plus, the adjustable arm design allows you to get just the right position. Nearly 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

Since you’ll be making some upgrades to your desktop already, a perfect use of your savings here is to grab some cable ties. Spending under $7 will get you a 50-pack of AmazonBasics reusable velcro-style ties, which means there will be plenty for wrangling power cables and more.

Speaking of workstation upgrades, right now you can score a $20 discount on Ameriwood’s simplistic Parsons Desk at a one-year Amazon low of $53.50.

AmazonBasics Single Monitor Stand features:

Position your computer display right where you want it with this AmazonBasics single-monitor stand. The arm easily adjusts as needed to ensure comfortable viewing of your monitor, which can help reduce shoulder, neck, and eye strain. By raising a monitor up off the desktop, it also reduces unnecessary clutter and increases valuable surface space. The modular single-monitor arm mount provides improved ergonomics and space-saving convenience—its arm sections can even be removed to adapt to tight spaces.

