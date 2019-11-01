Ameriwood’s simplistic Parsons Desk hits 1-year Amazon low: $53.50 (Save $20+)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk for $53.57 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This minimalistic desk provides a clean look that can help modernize a home office. It sports a single drawer that’s perfect for hiding a keyboard and mouse, or just for hiding clutter that you’d rather keep out of sight. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Looking for a simple, yet elegant way to keep an iPad standing up? This AmazonBasics offering will do the trick and is priced at just $10. Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to cover it and grabbing one could lead to increased productivity when using Apple’s new Sidecar feature in macOS Catalina.

While we’re on the topic of propping things up, Kensington debuted a modular monitor stand not too long ago. One of the most unique features offered is a built-in desk fan. This handy unit aims to keep you cool while simultaneously boosting ergonomics. Read our launch coverage to learn more.

Oh, and don’t forget that yesterday Ameriwood’s Owen Retro Desk fell to $47.50 (Save $30). This deal is still live, allowing you to pick whichever desk seems like the best fit for your space.

Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk features:

The simple Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk with Drawer will be your perfect home office accessory

The single drawer will hold all of your small office supplies while the spacious desk top is perfect for your laptop and paperwork

Two people are required for this simple assembly.

