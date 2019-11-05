BJ’s Wholesale has now leaked its 2019 Black Friday ad, offering a host of notable deals on tech, home goods, and much more. The festivities will officially kick-off on November 16th and run through the following two weekends. BJ’s Wholesale locations will not be open on Thanksgiving as the retailer looks to save its best in-store deals for Black Friday proper. Hit the jump for more of what this year’s BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday ad reveals.

BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday ad reveals hours, deals, more

BJ’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, however select deals will be available on its online storefront starting Friday, November 16th. That means you’ll get two weeks of Black Friday deals throughout the second-half of the month. BJ’s will open its retail locations on Friday, November 23rd at 7 am while offering doorbusters on a first-come, first-serve basis through Cyber Monday.

You’ll need a membership to take advantage of the best deals from this year’s BJ’s Wholesale ad, otherwise, you might see a surcharge on select listings. Many offers are likely to be limited to members-only online, with the same treatment at brick and mortar locations.

Free shipping is available on orders over $75 at BJ’s, which is a rather salty minimum order total in comparison to other retailers. Of course, in-store pickup is an option to side-step any delivery fees.

Best deals from BJ’s

BJ’s is really focusing on TVs this year, with a number of notable 4K offers worth your time throughout Black Friday. One such deal is Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $479, which is down from the regular $800 or so price tag. This is likely to be one of the better price per inch offers we see on a 65-inch model from a mainstream brand. We do expect to see some doorbuster discounts from off-brand names littered throughout Black Friday for less.

One other particularly notable, and mysterious, offer is BJ’s PlayStation 4 Fortnite bundle. While they have elected to hide the price for the ad, we know from other leaks that this bundle will likely sell for $199, which down from the usual $250 or more price tag.

Other notable deals include:

BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday Ad

