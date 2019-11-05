Rock out to a $100 discount on the Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker at $299

Amazon currently offers the Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker for $299 shipped. Find it for $1 more at Best Buy. Usually selling for $499, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous price drop by $51, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by AirPlay 2 support, this speaker is said to offer wall-to-wall stereo sound thanks to its internal speaker array. Those looking to bring room-filling audio playback to their Alexa or Assistant-enabled setups are also in luck, as both Amazon and Google’s voice assistants come built into the Bose Home 500. There’s also a display screen for showcasing album art, both Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 210 customers.

Save even more compared to the lead deal while still bringing home AirPlay 2 by grabbing the Sonos One Smart Speaker for $199 at Amazon. Here you’ll be giving up the more premium audio array, built-in display, and more. But one perk is that going this route means you’ll be able to further expand your setup down the road with other Sonos speakers.

In search of something even more affordable? Amazon currently has a slew of Echo discounts this week including Show 5, Dot, and more from $30.

Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker features:

The Bose Home Speaker 500 delivers wireless wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker. Built-in voice control from Alexa and Google Assistant puts songs, playlists, and more at the tip of your tongue. And you have the freedom to control the music your way – with your voice, with a tap on the top controls, or with the Bose Music app.

