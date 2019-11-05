Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 gets up to $150 discount, new Amazon lows from $450

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch 64GB Tablet with S Pen for $449.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having dropped from $550, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new all-time low. With a 10.5-inch sAMOLED screen, three built-in speakers, expandable microSD card storage, and other features, Samsung’s tablet is as notable as they come in the Android world at this price point. Galaxy Tab S4 also supports Samsung DeX functionality, which allows you to covert the tablet into a full-blown computer. And the added S-Pen helps you unlock your creativity or be a master notetaker. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the 256GB version of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 for $549.99. That’s good for a $150 discount and like the featured deal, marks a new Amazon low. But thanks to the tablet’s microSD slot, you could grab the smaller capacity model alongside Samsung’s 512GB card storage for $78 and make out with more storage for less.

Another way to put your savings to use is with Samsung’s Book Cover Keyboard at $92. Not only will it offer some protection on your Android tablet, but you’ll get the added perk of increasing your mobile productivity as well thanks to a full QWERTY keyboard.

Galaxy Tab S4 features:

Explore, work and watch your favorite shows on a clear and stunningly brilliant screen. Transform your Galaxy Tab S4 into a PC experience with the taskbar you’re used to with the revolutionary DeX. Create a PowerPoint presentation and revise budgets in Excel at your favorite café. Then edit, sketch and capture inspiration with the included S Pen. And using far-field mics, you can even control your Tab S4 from a distance with Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!